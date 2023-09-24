trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666450
PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains

Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today gifted 9 Vande Bharat trains to the country. These Vande Bharat trains will connect 11 states of the country together. See in the video what PM Modi said on this occasion.
