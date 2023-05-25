NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi makes big statement as he returns India,says, 'I am the voice of 140 crore countrymen'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
PM Modi returned home today after visiting 3 countries. BJP workers gave a grand welcome to the PM at the airport. Many MPs and leaders including BJP president JP Nadda were present at the airport. PM Modi said that India's strength increased with a government with absolute majority.

All Videos

NDA hits back at opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration, 'gross insult to constitutional values'
11:34
NDA hits back at opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration, 'gross insult to constitutional values'
PM becomes emotional as he talks about Corona,says, 'We lost our relatives
7:21
PM becomes emotional as he talks about Corona,says, 'We lost our relatives
PM Modi returns from Australia,says,'Attack on pilgrimages abroad is not acceptable'
11:47
PM Modi returns from Australia,says,'Attack on pilgrimages abroad is not acceptable'
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
10:41
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House
4:1
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House

Trending Videos

11:34
NDA hits back at opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration, 'gross insult to constitutional values'
7:21
PM becomes emotional as he talks about Corona,says, 'We lost our relatives
11:47
PM Modi returns from Australia,says,'Attack on pilgrimages abroad is not acceptable'
10:41
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
4:1
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House
pm modi return to delhi,pm modi return to delhi from australia,pm modi return to india,pm modi return to india from australia,Modi,modi back to delhi,modi back in delhi,pm return to delhi,pm modi on australia,PM Modi speech,modi delhi speech today,modi india return,todays top headlines,Headlines live,Big News Today Live,100 news,live news,PM Modi,Hindi News,Latest News,news today,Live TV,big news live,Zee News live,today news,live,big news,