PM Modi' makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Manipur Viral Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big statement in the case of cruelty to women in Manipur and said that 'the guilty will not be spared'. Let us tell you that this case is of May 4, when in Manipur two women of one community were stripped naked and paraded on the streets by people from the other side. The video of the incident went viral on social media, following which the police took action and registered an FIR on the matter.
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm due to uproar over Manipur Viral Video
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm due to uproar over Manipur Viral Video
Will Seema Truth be revealed soon?
Will Seema Truth be revealed soon?
Rouse Avenue Court to announce decision on Brij Bhushan Singh today
 Rouse Avenue Court to announce decision on Brij Bhushan Singh today
24 Year Old Dies as he gets electrocuted in Treadmill in Delhi's Rohini Gym
24 Year Old Dies as he gets electrocuted in Treadmill in Delhi's Rohini Gym
Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
