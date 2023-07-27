trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641205
PM Modi makes huge allegation on Opposition alliance

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
PM Modi On INDIA Alliance: During his address in Sikar, Rajasthan, PM Modi surrounded the opposition alliance and said that these people are full of arrogance. Once he gave the slogan India is Indira, Indira is India. Then the people of the country had settled their accounts, had uprooted them. Now again these people have repeated the same sin. They are saying that UPA is India, India is UPA, their people will again do the same thing that they did earlier.
