trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727344
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi makes huge remark on farmers during Telangana Rally

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi is doing a marathon visit from today. PM Modi is going to visit 5 states till March 7. PM Modi addressed the rally in Telangana. During the address, PM Modi made huge big statement on farmers.

All Videos

JP Nadda makes changes in his bio on social media platform X
Play Icon01:03
JP Nadda makes changes in his bio on social media platform X
CM Bhagwant Mann, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa Clash In Punjab Assembly
Play Icon00:49
CM Bhagwant Mann, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa Clash In Punjab Assembly
Lalu Prasad Yadav Targets PM Modi On Family, Religion At Jan Vishwas Maha Rally
Play Icon01:37
Lalu Prasad Yadav Targets PM Modi On Family, Religion At Jan Vishwas Maha Rally
BJP Leader Pawan Singh Meets JP Nadda, Keeps Future Plans Under Wraps
Play Icon00:24
 BJP Leader Pawan Singh Meets JP Nadda, Keeps Future Plans Under Wraps
VIRAL VIDEO: Sugar-Overloaded Parfait Takes Internet By Storm
Play Icon00:27
VIRAL VIDEO: Sugar-Overloaded Parfait Takes Internet By Storm

Trending Videos

JP Nadda makes changes in his bio on social media platform X
play icon1:3
JP Nadda makes changes in his bio on social media platform X
CM Bhagwant Mann, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa Clash In Punjab Assembly
play icon0:49
CM Bhagwant Mann, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa Clash In Punjab Assembly
Lalu Prasad Yadav Targets PM Modi On Family, Religion At Jan Vishwas Maha Rally
play icon1:37
Lalu Prasad Yadav Targets PM Modi On Family, Religion At Jan Vishwas Maha Rally
BJP Leader Pawan Singh Meets JP Nadda, Keeps Future Plans Under Wraps
play icon0:24
BJP Leader Pawan Singh Meets JP Nadda, Keeps Future Plans Under Wraps
VIRAL VIDEO: Sugar-Overloaded Parfait Takes Internet By Storm
play icon0:27
VIRAL VIDEO: Sugar-Overloaded Parfait Takes Internet By Storm