PM Modi meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi on July 15 met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi. PM Modi is on a day-long visit to UAE. During his meeting with UAE President, several MoUs were exchanged. UAE President was also seen sharing a ‘friendship band’ with PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace.
