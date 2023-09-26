trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667329
PM Modi mentions about Women Power and G20 during Rozgar Mela

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
PM Modi Rozgar Mela Speech: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a big gift to the youth during the 9th Employment Fair today. Distributed appointment letters to about 51 thousand youth and mentioned women power during his address.
