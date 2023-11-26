trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692406
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"PM Modi Motivated Us" Suryakumar Yadav Praises PM Modi On Motivating Cricketer | Dressing Room

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25, days after the latter motivated Indian players after their defeat to Australia in the World Cup finals.
Follow Us

All Videos

Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat
Play Icon4:0
Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
Play Icon5:24
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
Play Icon3:23
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal
Play Icon4:31
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal
'No normalcy anywhere', Omar Abdullah on Rajouri Encounter
Play Icon9:59
'No normalcy anywhere', Omar Abdullah on Rajouri Encounter

Trending Videos

Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat
play icon4:0
Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
play icon5:24
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
play icon3:23
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal
play icon4:31
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal
'No normalcy anywhere', Omar Abdullah on Rajouri Encounter
play icon9:59
'No normalcy anywhere', Omar Abdullah on Rajouri Encounter