PM Modi MP Visit: Modi will reach Shahdol among tribals

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh today. PM Modi will also start the Sickle Cell Anemia eradication mission and will be involved in many programs.
