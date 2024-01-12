trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708967
PM Modi Nasik Road Show: PM Modi's mega road show in Maharashtra, will inaugurate the youth festival

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
PM Modi is doing a one and a half kilometer long road show in Nashik. CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra and Ajit Pawar are also with him. Today PM will gift many schemes to Maharashtra. PM Modi will perform special rituals today from Nashik's Panchavati.

