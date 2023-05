videoDetails

PM Modi News: Craze for PM Modi in other countries!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

During the Quad Summit, US President Biden surprised the people present there by asking for PM Modi's autograph. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave a similar response and said that a place has been booked in Sydney, where PM Modi's reception will be held. Only 20000 people can come, but lakhs want to come.