trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663596
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi News: On the occasion of Yashobhumi Inauguration, Modi said - water from the pot in the fridge during the visit

|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
PM MODI News: On the occasion of Yashobhumi Inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people are drinking water from pots and jars while visiting the fridge.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asia Cup 2023 Final: From Head-To-Head Record To Weather Update, All About India Vs Sri Lanka
play icon1:51
Asia Cup 2023 Final: From Head-To-Head Record To Weather Update, All About India Vs Sri Lanka
PM Modi LIVE: Modi reached Yashobhoomi, welcomed with slogans of Jai Shri Ram
play icon9:58
PM Modi LIVE: Modi reached Yashobhoomi, welcomed with slogans of Jai Shri Ram
Police shot two accused who pulled girl's scarf
play icon9:6
Police shot two accused who pulled girl's scarf
PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
play icon3:41
PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans
play icon3:28
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans

Trending Videos

Asia Cup 2023 Final: From Head-To-Head Record To Weather Update, All About India Vs Sri Lanka
play icon1:51
Asia Cup 2023 Final: From Head-To-Head Record To Weather Update, All About India Vs Sri Lanka
PM Modi LIVE: Modi reached Yashobhoomi, welcomed with slogans of Jai Shri Ram
play icon9:58
PM Modi LIVE: Modi reached Yashobhoomi, welcomed with slogans of Jai Shri Ram
Police shot two accused who pulled girl's scarf
play icon9:6
Police shot two accused who pulled girl's scarf
PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
play icon3:41
PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans
play icon3:28
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans
yasobhumi inaguration,freeze,modi on matka surahi,Zee News,Breaking News,PM Modi news,yashobhumi,PM Modi birthday,viswakarma yojna,Zee News,PM Modi,viswakarma puja,viswakarma yojana,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,PM Modi Video,viswakarma puja,PM Modi,PM Modi birthday,visvkarma yojna,Zee News,Breaking News,PM Modi birthday,PM Modi Birthday Date,Modi birthday,PM Modi Birthday Celebration,Narendra Modi birthday,PM Modi,pm narendra modi birthday,happy birthday modi,modi birthday wishes,