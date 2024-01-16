trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710344
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi offers prayer in Andhra Pradesh's Veer Bhadra Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Andhra Pradesh Visit: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on South India visit from today. During this, he worshiped in the Veerbhadra temple and chanted the name of Ram Lala. Know in detail in this report what PM Modi did during his visit to Andhra Pradesh.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Makes Waves Again as Wheeled Clothing Shop Grabs the Spotlight
Play Icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Makes Waves Again as Wheeled Clothing Shop Grabs the Spotlight
Security Meeting for Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Discusses Plans with Police
Play Icon0:28
Security Meeting for Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Discusses Plans with Police
VIRAL VIDEO: Girlfriend Surprises Boyfriend with Book of His Poems, His Emotional Reaction Captures a Heartfelt Moment
Play Icon0:49
VIRAL VIDEO: Girlfriend Surprises Boyfriend with Book of His Poems, His Emotional Reaction Captures a Heartfelt Moment
Ashish Chanchlani's Fat to Fit Journey: Unrecognizable Transformation in Just Months with Dedication
Play Icon0:29
Ashish Chanchlani's Fat to Fit Journey: Unrecognizable Transformation in Just Months with Dedication
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who All Are Invited To Attend Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon2:21
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who All Are Invited To Attend Pran Pratishtha?

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Makes Waves Again as Wheeled Clothing Shop Grabs the Spotlight
play icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Makes Waves Again as Wheeled Clothing Shop Grabs the Spotlight
Security Meeting for Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Discusses Plans with Police
play icon0:28
Security Meeting for Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Discusses Plans with Police
VIRAL VIDEO: Girlfriend Surprises Boyfriend with Book of His Poems, His Emotional Reaction Captures a Heartfelt Moment
play icon0:49
VIRAL VIDEO: Girlfriend Surprises Boyfriend with Book of His Poems, His Emotional Reaction Captures a Heartfelt Moment
Ashish Chanchlani's Fat to Fit Journey: Unrecognizable Transformation in Just Months with Dedication
play icon0:29
Ashish Chanchlani's Fat to Fit Journey: Unrecognizable Transformation in Just Months with Dedication
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who All Are Invited To Attend Pran Pratishtha?
play icon2:21
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who All Are Invited To Attend Pran Pratishtha?
pm modi andhra pradesh visit,modi andhra pradesh visit,modi veerbhadra temple,veerbhadra temple,pm modi in veerbhadra temple,pm modi visit veerbhadra temple,PM Modi,Narendra Modi,pm modi temple visit,veerbhadra temple in puttaparthi,modi ji in temple,modi temple visit,PM Modi Live,veerbhadhra temple,Veerabhadra Temple,pm modi offer prayers in veerbhadra temple,narendra modi offer prayers in veerbhadra temple,pm modi in shri veerabhadra swamy temple,Zee News,