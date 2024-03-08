NewsVideos
PM Modi on Assam tour, will launch many projects

Mar 08, 2024
PM Modi Assam Visit: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting about 12 states. Meanwhile, yesterday i.e. on Thursday, PM had gone on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir and today he will go to Assam. Know in detail in this report what PM Modi will do during his Assam tour.

