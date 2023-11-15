trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688464
PM Modi on Doda Bus Accident PM expressed grief over Jammu and Kashmir bus accident

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
PM Modi on Doda Bus Accident: A painful road accident has occurred in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. More than 35 people have died in this accident. This accident happened due to a bus going out of control and falling into a 300 feet deep gorge. PM Modi has tweeted regarding this. Know what the PM said in this report.
