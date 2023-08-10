trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647340
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
PM Modi Loksabha Speech LIVE: PM Narendra Modi fiercely attacked the opposition on Thursday during the discussion on the motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi said, today I see that you (Opposition) have decided that with the blessings of the people, NDA and BJP will come back with a landslide victory breaking all previous records.

'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
play icon0:59
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Scindia angry on Congress!
play icon8:37
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Scindia angry on Congress!
Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra in Parliament LIVE: Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra
play icon10:22
Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra in Parliament LIVE: Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra
Jyotiraditya Scindia Angry on Rahul in Parliament Live: Scindia raging on Rahul in Parliament
play icon9:56
Jyotiraditya Scindia Angry on Rahul in Parliament Live: Scindia raging on Rahul in Parliament
Rajyavardhan Rathore Parliament Speech LIVE: Rajyavardhan Rathore made serious allegations against Sonia-Rahul
play icon7:47
Rajyavardhan Rathore Parliament Speech LIVE: Rajyavardhan Rathore made serious allegations against Sonia-Rahul

