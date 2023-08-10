trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647437
PM Modi Parliament Speech LIVE: People have repeatedly declared NO CONFIDENCE towards Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
PM Modi speaks on Manipur issue for first time in Parliament. He said strict action will be taken and all will work together and peace will be established in the state soon. “I want to tell the women in Manipur that the people of this country and this Parliament is with you,” he reassured the women of Manipur. However, amid this, the Opposition walked out of the House as Modi continuously attacked the Congress-led opposition’s INDIA alliance.

