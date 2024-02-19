trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722747
PM Modi Performs Pooja At Shri Kalki Dham Foundation Stone Ceremony In Sambhal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
In a solemn moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted pooja during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine, Shri Kalki Dham, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam were also present, adding significance to the auspicious occasion.

