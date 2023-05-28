NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Place The Historic 'Sengol' In The Lok Sabha Beside Speaker's Chair | New Parliament

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the newly built Parliament building. The 'Sengol' holds great significance as a symbol of power and authority, reminiscent of its use in ancient South Indian kingdoms.

All Videos

BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
14:59
BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
Lalu Yadav's party RJD compares new parliament building with 'coffin'
17:49
Lalu Yadav's party RJD compares new parliament building with 'coffin'
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building
2:44
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
9:12
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
Actor Akshay Kumar gives his voice to the video of new Parliament
1:32
Actor Akshay Kumar gives his voice to the video of new Parliament

Trending Videos

14:59
BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
17:49
Lalu Yadav's party RJD compares new parliament building with 'coffin'
2:44
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building
9:12
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
1:32
Actor Akshay Kumar gives his voice to the video of new Parliament