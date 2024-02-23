trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724167
PM MODI PUJA NEWS: PM Modi unveiled the statue of Saint Ravidas in Varanasi

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
PM MODI PUJA NEWS: PM Modi unveiled the statue of Saint Ravidas in Varanasi. PM Modi also paid tribute to Saint Ravidas. PM Modi said that Saint Ravidas was a great saint of the Bhakti movement.

VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Moment As Man Astonishes Internet By Hand-Feeding Bear
Play Icon01:30
VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Moment As Man Astonishes Internet By Hand-Feeding Bear
Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day
Play Icon06:32
Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi holds press conference over Sandeshkhali Violence
Play Icon04:48
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi holds press conference over Sandeshkhali Violence
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Kashi
Play Icon11:55
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Kashi
Robbery At Indian Oil Manager's House In Indore, Madhya Pradesh - CCTV Captures Incident
Play Icon00:59
Robbery At Indian Oil Manager's House In Indore, Madhya Pradesh - CCTV Captures Incident

