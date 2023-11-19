trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689962
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Rajasthan LIVE Modi's propaganda war in the battle of Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023: आज पीएम मोदी राजस्थान में झुंजनू के दौरे पर हैं. वहीं इस बीच उन्होंने किसानों को लेकर बात की है. मोदी ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस ने कभी बाजरा और मोटे अनाज के महत्व को कभी नहीं समझा है. लेकिन अगर राजस्थान में भाजपा आएगी तो श्री अन को सम्मान मिलेगा। मोदी ने ये भी कहा की भाजपा जो कहती है वो करती है.
Follow Us

All Videos

Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
Play Icon18:2
 Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
Will Team India take revenge of 2003 from South Africa?
Play Icon22:39
Will Team India take revenge of 2003 from South Africa?
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
Play Icon6:41
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
Play Icon6:20
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
Play Icon1:11
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match

Trending Videos

Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
play icon18:2
Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
Will Team India take revenge of 2003 from South Africa?
play icon22:39
Will Team India take revenge of 2003 from South Africa?
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
play icon6:41
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
play icon6:20
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
play icon1:11
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
pm modi rajasthan visit,pm modi rajasthan news,PM Modi speech,pm modi in rajasthan,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech latest,pm modi latest speech,pm modi rajasthan speech,Narendra Modi,Modi live,pm modi on congress,pm modi attacks on congress,PM Modi,pm modi on ashok gehlot,pm modi in jhunjhunu,om modi speech viral,pm modi speech trending,Rajasthan Election 2023,