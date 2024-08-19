videoDetails

PM Modi Rakhi: Students Tie Rakhi To PM Narendra Modi

Sonam | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

PM Modi Rakhi: Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between brother and sister. Where sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of brothers and wish for their healthy and successful life. And in return, the brother promises to protect his sister. Today, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated with great pomp across the country. And like every year, PM Modi also celebrated this festival. School girls tied rakhi on PM Modi's hand.