Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2779930https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/pm-modi-rakhi-students-tie-rakhi-to-pm-narendra-modi-2779930.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Rakhi: Students Tie Rakhi To PM Narendra Modi

Sonam|Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM Modi Rakhi: Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between brother and sister. Where sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of brothers and wish for their healthy and successful life. And in return, the brother promises to protect his sister. Today, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated with great pomp across the country. And like every year, PM Modi also celebrated this festival. School girls tied rakhi on PM Modi's hand.

All Videos

What the Kolkata doctor's postmortem report says
Play Icon15:00
What the Kolkata doctor's postmortem report says
Kolkata Rape Case: Will brain mapping be able to uncover entire conspiracy?
Play Icon28:07
Kolkata Rape Case: Will brain mapping be able to uncover entire conspiracy?
3 including doctor held for raping nurse in Moradabad
Play Icon00:55
3 including doctor held for raping nurse in Moradabad
Action regarding attack on priests in Mumbai
Play Icon01:40
Action regarding attack on priests in Mumbai
CBI questions former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh
Play Icon16:22
CBI questions former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

Trending Videos

What the Kolkata doctor's postmortem report says
play icon15:0
What the Kolkata doctor's postmortem report says
Kolkata Rape Case: Will brain mapping be able to uncover entire conspiracy?
play icon28:7
Kolkata Rape Case: Will brain mapping be able to uncover entire conspiracy?
3 including doctor held for raping nurse in Moradabad
play icon0:55
3 including doctor held for raping nurse in Moradabad
Action regarding attack on priests in Mumbai
play icon1:40
Action regarding attack on priests in Mumbai
CBI questions former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh
play icon16:22
CBI questions former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh