videoDetails

PM Modi reach to Bhopal and present 'Vande Bharat' today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

PM Modi will go on Bhopal tour today. He will attend the Commanders' Conference. The Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train running between Bhopal and New Delhi today.