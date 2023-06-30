trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629094
PM Modi reached DU centenary celebrations by Delhi Metro

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
The centenary celebrations of Delhi University (DU) is today. PM Modi reached Metro to participate in this program. Delhi University is celebrating its centenary year celebrations, which ends today, on this occasion the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, was invited as the chief guest.
