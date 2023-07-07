trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632331
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
PM Modi has given another gift to Gorakhpur. The Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat train, which will run from Gorakhpur to Lucknow.
