PM Modi reaches Bharat Mandapam to address Pariksha Pe Charcha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
PM Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Today the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will discuss the examination. This program will be organized at 11 o'clock. This program will be organized at Bharat Mandapam of Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Know in detail what will happen during this program in this report.

