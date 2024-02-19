trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722857
PM Modi Reaches Lucknow to attend Ground Breaking Ceremony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
PM Modi is on Western UP visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Lucknow after laying foundation stone of Kalki Dham temple in Sambhal. PM Modi will attend ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi will also be present with him. Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals in this report.

