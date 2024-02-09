trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719808
PM Modi Reaches Out To MPs Over Lunch At Parliament Canteen

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delighted fellow MPs by inviting them to join him for lunch at the parliament canteen. "I'm going to punish you today, come with me," the Prime Minister playfully remarked, creating a light-hearted atmosphere that reportedly won over his colleagues. The informal gathering showcased a unique and amiable side of political interactions.

