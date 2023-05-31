NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi reaches Pushkar in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
PM Modi offered prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar today. Let us tell you that PM Modi is going to start the election campaign in Rajasthan.

All Videos

Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists apprehended by Indian Army, J&K Police on LoC in Poonch Sector
2:22
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists apprehended by Indian Army, J&K Police on LoC in Poonch Sector
9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents That Tell You That 'PM Modi Is The Boss'
4:12
9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents That Tell You That 'PM Modi Is The Boss'
Badhir News: 'I will hang myself if the allegations are proved', says Brij Bhushan
2:54
Badhir News: 'I will hang myself if the allegations are proved', says Brij Bhushan
Every question will be answered in Zee News' special program Zee Quiz
15:8
Every question will be answered in Zee News' special program Zee Quiz
Police recreated crime scene, took Sahil along to Sakshi's Murder spot
1:3
Police recreated crime scene, took Sahil along to Sakshi's Murder spot

Trending Videos

2:22
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists apprehended by Indian Army, J&K Police on LoC in Poonch Sector
4:12
9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents That Tell You That 'PM Modi Is The Boss'
2:54
Badhir News: 'I will hang myself if the allegations are proved', says Brij Bhushan
15:8
Every question will be answered in Zee News' special program Zee Quiz
1:3
Police recreated crime scene, took Sahil along to Sakshi's Murder spot
pm modi in rajasthan,PM Modi Rajasthan,Modi in Rajasthan,pm modi rajasthan visit,pm modi in ajmer,narendra modi in rajasthan,pm modi visit in rajasthan,rajasthan visit pm modi,bjp in rajasthan,pm modi rally today in rajasthan,PM Modi,pm modi rajasthan news,Pushkar,pm modi rajasthan visit update,Rajasthan,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi rajasthan visit live,pm modi in pushkar,brahma temple pushkar,pm modi rajasthan visit date,modi rally in rajasthan,PM Modi Live,