PM Modi Reads Nehru's Views on Reservation In Rajya Sabha

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, shares a letter from the late Jawaharlal Nehru to Chief Ministers. Reading out the translated excerpt, PM Modi highlights Nehru's reservations about any form of reservation, emphasizing efficiency and high standards. The PM suggests that those against reservation were born with this mindset, expressing that timely recruitment and promotion would have brought them to the same position today.

