PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a unique t-shirt featuring the prime minister's AI remark from US President Joe Biden. In his historic speech to the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi praised the "momentous development" in AI between America and India.

