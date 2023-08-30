trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655371
PM Modi reduces price of LPG Gas Cylinder

Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 07:34 AM IST
LPG Cylinder Price Today: The central government, engaged in preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, can give a big relief to the public in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. According to sources, the government has approved a subsidy of Rs 200 on gas cylinders, which means that now the general public is going to get relief from inflation. According to the information received from the government, the prices of cooking gas cylinders will be reduced by Rs 200 through the Ujjwala scheme. Today i.e. on August 29, this decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
