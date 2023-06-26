NewsVideos
PM Modi returns India after five-day long foreign trip

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went for a 5-day foreign tour. PM Modi's plane landed in India's capital Delhi on Sunday late night. During this foreign visit, PM Modi first visited America and then Egypt. During US tour, PM participated in many other programs including Yoga Day.

Opponents surprised to see Modi's charm!
play icon6:54
Opponents surprised to see Modi's charm!
Kejriwal Is Seeking Congress' Help Over Ordinance To Evade Arrest: Congress Leadedr Ajay Maken
play icon2:18
Kejriwal Is Seeking Congress' Help Over Ordinance To Evade Arrest: Congress Leadedr Ajay Maken
IMD issues high alert over heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh
play icon1:51
IMD issues high alert over heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh
Thousands of people homeless as flash flood hits Assam
play icon1:55
Thousands of people homeless as flash flood hits Assam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from foreign tour, BJP MPs including JP Nadda welcomes him
play icon10:36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from foreign tour, BJP MPs including JP Nadda welcomes him

