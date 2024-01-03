trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705707
PM Modi Road Show: PM Modi gifts Rs 1150 crore to Lakshadweep

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
PM Modi Road Show: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of South India. PM Modi has given a gift of Rs 1150 crore to Lakshadweep, PM Modi also did a road show here. Let us tell you that PM Modi was on Tamil Nadu tour.

