PM Modi Russai Visit: Dinner With Putin, Interaction With Indian Community

Sonam | Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

PM Modi Russia Visit: After PM Modi reaches Moscow, his first meeting with President Putin will be at a private dinner table. The next day, on July 9, first restricted and then delegation level talks will be held between the two leaders in the Kremlin. It is believed that many major defence agreements can be signed during Modi's visit to Russia.