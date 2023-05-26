NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi shared the video of the new Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
PM Modi tweeted on Friday, in which he posted a video of the new Parliament. In this video, the grand exterior and interior of the new Parliament House have been shown.

All Videos

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence

Trending Videos

2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
new Parliament building,new parliament building india,new parliament building india update,new parliament building delhi,New Parliament,New Parliament Building Inauguration,Parliament building,new parliament building update,new parliament building india hindi,new parliament of india,modi new parliament building,new parliament building india design,new parliament building cost,new parliament india,pm modi visits new parliament building,Breaking News,PM Modi,