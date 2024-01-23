trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712909
PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Ramlala Pran Pratishtha ceremony was conducted yesterday. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the complete video of yesterday's ceremony. He also shared a post and wrote that yesterday's scene will always be imprinted in his memory.

