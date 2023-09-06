trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658881
PM Modi speaks on Sanatan controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Sanatana Dharma BJP: PM Modi reacted for the first time on Wednesday amidst the ongoing debate on Sanatana controversy across the country. Quoting sources, it was told that PM Modi has instructed the ministers to avoid speaking too much on this controversy. Earlier, CM Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin's words on Sanatan had deteriorated. Udhayanidhi Stalin described Sanatan Dharma like malaria and dengue. Not only this, Udhayanidhi Stalin talked about ending it.
