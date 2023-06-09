NewsVideos
PM Modi Speaks to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince on significant issues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Several issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

