Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Speaks With Rekha Patra, BJP Candidate And Sandeshkhali Victim

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
During a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rekha Patra, a BJP candidate from Basirhat and a victim of the Sandeshkhali incident, Patra expressed her concerns. She highlighted the situation in Sandeshkhali since 2011 and emphasized the importance of free voting to prevent such issues. Patra's resolve to protect the honor of the people in Sandeshkhali was evident as she affirmed that the fight would continue.

All Videos

Sudhanshu on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: 'Mentality of the opposition is divisive...', says Sudhanshu
Play Icon05:31
Sudhanshu on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: 'Mentality of the opposition is divisive...', says Sudhanshu
Noida Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows Boys Swiftly Throwing Boy Into Holi Bonfire
Play Icon00:45
Noida Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows Boys Swiftly Throwing Boy Into Holi Bonfire
Badhir News: 'firstly two Muslims raised slogans of Jai Hind',says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Play Icon03:21
Badhir News: 'firstly two Muslims raised slogans of Jai Hind',says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Delhi Assembly special session is going to be held tomorrow
Play Icon01:00
Delhi Assembly special session is going to be held tomorrow
Viral Video: Digital Approach To Begging With QR Scanner Sparks Online Reaction
Play Icon00:36
Viral Video: Digital Approach To Begging With QR Scanner Sparks Online Reaction

Trending Videos

Sudhanshu on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: 'Mentality of the opposition is divisive...', says Sudhanshu
play icon5:31
Sudhanshu on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: 'Mentality of the opposition is divisive...', says Sudhanshu
Noida Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows Boys Swiftly Throwing Boy Into Holi Bonfire
play icon0:45
Noida Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows Boys Swiftly Throwing Boy Into Holi Bonfire
Badhir News: 'firstly two Muslims raised slogans of Jai Hind',says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
play icon3:21
Badhir News: 'firstly two Muslims raised slogans of Jai Hind',says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Delhi Assembly special session is going to be held tomorrow
play icon1:0
Delhi Assembly special session is going to be held tomorrow
Viral Video: Digital Approach To Begging With QR Scanner Sparks Online Reaction
play icon0:36
Viral Video: Digital Approach To Begging With QR Scanner Sparks Online Reaction