PM Modi Speech: Uproar over Rahul's mutton video

Sonam|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Modi has attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mutton video. Regarding this video, in the election rally of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi has targeted the video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi eating mutton and Tejashwi Yadav eating fish.

