trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704628
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi spoke about his last Mann Ki Baat of 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Mann Ki Baat today. Today is the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat program. PM Modi said, India is becoming a hub of innovation. Everyone should join Fit India.

All Videos

Which politicians have Rajyoga in their horoscope?
Play Icon14:57
Which politicians have Rajyoga in their horoscope?
Nitish Kumar completely trapped in Lalu ji's Chakravyuh- says Giriraj Singh
Play Icon7:19
Nitish Kumar completely trapped in Lalu ji's Chakravyuh- says Giriraj Singh
Horoscope 2024: How will the year 2024 be for you?
Play Icon28:21
Horoscope 2024: How will the year 2024 be for you?
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
Play Icon3:12
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
Transformation in Ayodhya: glimpse of development before Ram temple inauguration
Play Icon4:43
Transformation in Ayodhya: glimpse of development before Ram temple inauguration

Trending Videos

Which politicians have Rajyoga in their horoscope?
play icon14:57
Which politicians have Rajyoga in their horoscope?
Nitish Kumar completely trapped in Lalu ji's Chakravyuh- says Giriraj Singh
play icon7:19
Nitish Kumar completely trapped in Lalu ji's Chakravyuh- says Giriraj Singh
Horoscope 2024: How will the year 2024 be for you?
play icon28:21
Horoscope 2024: How will the year 2024 be for you?
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
play icon3:12
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
Transformation in Ayodhya: glimpse of development before Ram temple inauguration
play icon4:43
Transformation in Ayodhya: glimpse of development before Ram temple inauguration
modi mann ki baath,PM Modi Mann Ki Baat,Mann Ki Baat,‘mann ki baat’,Mann Ki Baat,MannKiBaat,#MannKiBaat,pm mann ki baat,mann ki baat 107,mann ki baat 100,100 mann ki baat,Modi Mann ki Baat,mann ki baat modi,mann ki baat live,mann ki baat news,mann ki baat on dd,live mann ki baat,Man ki Baat,Mann Ki Bat,Jan ki baat,Mann Ki Baat today,mann ki baat video,PM Modi Mann Ki Baat,mann ki baat pm modi,mann ki baat by modi,Mann,