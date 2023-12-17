trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699825
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Surat Visit: PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Surat Airport

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Surat Dream City: Big news is coming regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi PM Modi has inaugurated the new terminal of Surat Airport. After this, PM Modi will inaugurate the new building of Surat Diamond Bourse. Let us tell you that PM He is on a tour of Surat and Kashi, preparations for this are being done from his own state Surat..Suraj is going to become the power center of diamond business.

All Videos

Huge blast in Nagpur Solar Company, 9 people died
Play Icon2:3
Huge blast in Nagpur Solar Company, 9 people died
Know why Suraj Diamond Bourse is special?
Play Icon4:47
Know why Suraj Diamond Bourse is special?
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit
Play Icon1:36
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit
Priya Singh Case: Victim raised questions on police
Play Icon6:42
Priya Singh Case: Victim raised questions on police
5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach
Play Icon5:38
5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach

Trending Videos

Huge blast in Nagpur Solar Company, 9 people died
play icon2:3
Huge blast in Nagpur Solar Company, 9 people died
Know why Suraj Diamond Bourse is special?
play icon4:47
Know why Suraj Diamond Bourse is special?
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit
play icon1:36
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit
Priya Singh Case: Victim raised questions on police
play icon6:42
Priya Singh Case: Victim raised questions on police
5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach
play icon5:38
5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach
Pm Modi Surat Visit,Surat Airport terminal,surat airport terminal Innaguration,Surat Dream City,Dream City with 9 towers,Surat Airport terminal,pm Modi varanasi city,Kashi Tamil sangmam update,ready in Surat,PM Modi inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse,surat news,PM Modi news,Surat Diamond Bourse,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news hindi,Hindi News,pm modi hindi news,Surat,gujrat news,PM,Narendra Modi,pm modi,Surat Diamond Bourse Inauguration,Surat Diamond Bourse Inauguration,PM Narendra Modi,Surat,pm modi,gujrat news,terminal building Inauguration,Surat airport,Surat Diamond Bourse,diamond,Jewelery,Varanasi,pm modi Gujrat visit,Pm Modi Surat Visit,Surat News PM Modi Varanasi Visit,kashi tamil sangmam,pm modi varanasi daura,pm modi in varanasi today,