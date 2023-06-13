NewsVideos
PM Modi surrounded Lalu Yadav without naming him – earlier there was a rate card in jobs

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
BREAKING NEWS: PM Modi has targeted Lalu Yadav without naming him. He said that earlier there used to be a rate cart for jobs, there was a rate card for every post big or small. Now the safe card is the card. He said that after 2014 there has been transparency in jobs.

