PM Modi targets Opposition over Muslim Reservation

| Updated: May 24, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Shimla amid Lok Sabha elections 2024. During his address in Shimla, PM Modi launched scathing attack on opposition over Muslim reservation and said, 'India coalition people have torn Constitution to pieces. India alliance has taken away the rights of OBC.'