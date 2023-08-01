trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643169
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
PM Modi Lokmanya Tilak Award Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one day visit to Pune. During this, PM Modi offered prayers at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai temple. After this he was awarded the Lokmanya Tilak Award. On being conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak Award by Sharad Pawar, the PM said, 'I dedicate this national award at the feet of 140 crore countrymen'.

All Videos

Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
play icon2:16
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon5:11
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
play icon0:49
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August
play icon0:51
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August
play icon4:25
"Someone Is Spreading Hate" Political Leaders In Haryana React To The Communal Clashes In Nuh

Trending Videos

Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
play icon2:16
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon5:11
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
play icon0:49
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August
play icon0:51
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August
play icon4:25
"Someone Is Spreading Hate" Political Leaders In Haryana React To The Communal Clashes In Nuh
lokmanya tilak bhashan,pm modi lokmanya tilak award,narendra modi lokmanya tilak,narendra modi lokmanya tilak puraskar,narendra modi lokmanya tilak puraskar speech,pm modi pune speech,PM Modi Pune Visit,pm modi pune visit 2023,pm modi pune visit schedule,Modi,modi in pune,modi in pune today live,modi in pune entry,modi in pune today,PM,pm in pune,pm in pune today,Sharad Pawar,Sharad Pawar PM Modi,sharad pawar on lokmanya tilak,Zee News,Hindi News,