PM Modi to be on Rajasthan visit today, to address a huge public meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on a day tour of Rajasthan on Wednesday. PM Modi will stay at Marudhara for about three and a half hours. During this, the Prime Minister will first offer prayers to Lord Brahma in Pushkar.

