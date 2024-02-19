trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722706
PM Modi to be on Sambhal Visit today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sambhal in Western UP. During Sambhal Visit, PM Modi will participate in Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone laying program of Kalki Dham temple. Sambhal is considered stronghold of Samajwadi Party. PM Modi will try to win this seat of Western UP in Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Know in detail in this report what will be PM Modi's program in Sambhal.

