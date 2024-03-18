NewsVideos
PM Modi to be on Tamil Nadu visit today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi has gone on a visit to Southern states. During the tour, PM Modi will visit Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister will hold a 3.5 kilometer long roadshow in Coiambatore. Know in detail in this report what all PM Modi will do during Tamil Nadu visit.

Ajmer witnesses Massive Train Accident
Ajmer witnesses Massive Train Accident
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know reasons for Kalesh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know reasons for Kalesh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Congress PM Rahul Gandhi puts serious allegations against PM Modi
Congress PM Rahul Gandhi puts serious allegations against PM Modi

