PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Today a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers is going to be held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. There is speculation that there may be a reshuffle in the cabinet. This meeting is to be held at 4 pm.
Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
play icon1:14
Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
play icon13:28
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
play icon11:32
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:44
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when Guru Purnima is celebrated?
play icon3:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when Guru Purnima is celebrated?
